Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €16.50 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.45 ($19.35).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit