Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Safran stock traded up €2.68 ($3.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €123.92 ($145.79). The stock had a trading volume of 708,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

