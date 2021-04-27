Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

Shares of SZG opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is €25.76 and its 200-day moving average is €20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

