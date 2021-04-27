Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hitachi, Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hitachi in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi’s FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $95.79 on Monday. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $56.12 and a 12-month high of $100.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.