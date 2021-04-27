Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

KEY stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.