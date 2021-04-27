Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

SLM stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

