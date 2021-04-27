Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

