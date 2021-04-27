JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

FROG opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. JFrog has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $3,032,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

