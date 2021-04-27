JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:JMP opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,122 shares of company stock valued at $345,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

