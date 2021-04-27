Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.81. 67,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

