Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

