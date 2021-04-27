Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 152 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $181.78. 21,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,691. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

