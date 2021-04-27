Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.92. 51,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

