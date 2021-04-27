Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 11,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit