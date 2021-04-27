Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 11,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.

