Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 740 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. 24,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,085. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

