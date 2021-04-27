John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

