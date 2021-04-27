John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after acquiring an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,930,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

