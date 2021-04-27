Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $163.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $4,548,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $28,707,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

