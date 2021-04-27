Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,117. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

