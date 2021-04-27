Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 4,381 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,342. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $148.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.