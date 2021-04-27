Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. 89,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

