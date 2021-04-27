Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 434.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 318,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA:TWM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. 41,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.