Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 470,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 26,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

