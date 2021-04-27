Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 274 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day moving average of $260.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $286.08.

