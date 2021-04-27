JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $25.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 965,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,265,629. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

