JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. Insiders sold a total of 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

