JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.