JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

