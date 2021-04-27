JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

