JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,227 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

