Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Critical Comparison

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and United Internet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Internet 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and United Internet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A United Internet 8.07% 8.38% 4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and United Internet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.53 $198.30 million N/A N/A United Internet $5.82 billion 1.63 $474.81 million $2.23 20.69

United Internet has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Internet beats Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, very narrow aisle trucks, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, shuttles, and high rack stackers; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

