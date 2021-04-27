Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $2.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.