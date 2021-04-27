K21 (K21) Reaches Market Cap of $16.98 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00006973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,430,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.