KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up to $24.47

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $25.79. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $620.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $2,109,425. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

