Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Investec started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KARO opened at $37.00 on Monday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

