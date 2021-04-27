Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of 3M by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 135,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.