Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.58-1.61 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

