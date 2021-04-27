KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

USAP stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

