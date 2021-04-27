Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.14 and a 200 day moving average of $506.20. Keyence has a 12 month low of $345.36 and a 12 month high of $587.00.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

