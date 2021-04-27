Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Keyence stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.14 and a 200 day moving average of $506.20. Keyence has a 12 month low of $345.36 and a 12 month high of $587.00.
Keyence Company Profile
