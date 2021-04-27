Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.14 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

