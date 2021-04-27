Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.56. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $650.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

