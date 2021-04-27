Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

