Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $130.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

