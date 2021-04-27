Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KIM opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

