Kimco Realty’s (KIM) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

KIM opened at $20.58 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

