Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $197.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $124.33 on Friday. Kinaxis has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

