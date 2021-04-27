Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 17th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 118.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.7%.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

