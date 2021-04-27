Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on K. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.57.

TSE K traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,608. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

