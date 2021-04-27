Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/16/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

4/6/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold for the first quarter of 2021 have been decreasing over the past month. The company faces operational headwinds at the Holt Mine Complex that is likely to exert pressure on margins in 2021. The company’s operations at the Taylor Mine and Holt Mine were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to continue suspension of operations in the mine is likely to impact its production levels in 2021. Rising cost of production is another matter of concern. The rise in operations cost partly reflects lower sales and higher operating cash costs. The coronavirus pandemic may also hurt gold demand in the short term. An expected slowdown in demand may also have an impact on the company’s production and sales. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/6/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $68.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KL traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,340,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 691,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 122,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

