Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

